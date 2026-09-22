TRAI Revises Telecom Rules, Mandates Shorter Validity Recharge Plans For Voice, SMS Users

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has announced revised rules requiring telecom companies to provide more flexible Special Tariff Voucher (STV) options for customers who primarily use mobile services for voice calls and SMS, as per a report by Moneycontrol.

Under the Telecom Consumer Protection (Thirteenth Amendment) Regulations, 2026, released on September 21, telecom operators will have to introduce STVs with validity periods of 30 days or less for voice, SMS and data services.

TRAI expands recharge options for consumers

The regulator said the move addresses the limited availability of shorter-duration voice and SMS-focused plans, which have largely been restricted to longer validity periods.

TRAI said this had created difficulties for consumers, particularly those with limited data requirements and lower spending capacity.

Telecom service providers will also need to offer at least one STV that can be renewed on the same date every month. If a particular date is unavailable in a month, renewal will take place on the final day of that month.

Apart from the monthly renewable voucher, operators must provide at least one STV with a validity period longer than the monthly option, while other vouchers will have validity periods of 30 days or less.

New framework follows stakeholder consultation

The revised regulations follow TRAI’s consultation process that began earlier this year. The regulator issued the draft amendment on April 7, 2026, after reviewing concerns about the availability of voice-and-SMS-only vouchers following earlier changes introduced in 2024.

TRAI received 1,132 stakeholder responses and later conducted an Open House Discussion on June 15 before finalising the framework.

The regulator said the updated rules will allow customers to select recharge plans based on their usage needs and financial capacity. The changes are particularly aimed at users who depend mainly on calling and messaging services and do not want to pay for data bundles.

The amendment comes at a time when telecom operators have increasingly focused on longer-duration prepaid plans and bundled offerings. TRAI said the new structure will improve consumer choice and ensure greater flexibility in selecting suitable mobile plans.