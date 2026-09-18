TRAI Tightens Spam Rules, Brings AI-Based Detection And Robocall Monitoring Under New UCC Framework

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The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has strengthened its regulations to tackle unsolicited commercial communications (UCC), bringing artificial intelligence-based spam detection, automated calling systems and stricter enforcement measures under the revised framework.

As per a report by Moneycontrol, the regulator amended the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018, on September 18, introducing measures aimed at improving spam identification and increasing accountability among telecom operators, senders and telemarketers.

AI-based detection to identify spam callers

Under the revised rules, telecom service providers will have to identify customer-line numbers (CLIs) that show a high probability of being used for spam communications. Operators will also be required to share details of suspected senders with other telecom companies.

If five or more CLIs linked to a sender are flagged within 10 days, telecom providers can begin further checks, including KYC re-verification, physical verification, blocking outgoing services and disconnecting resources in cases of repeated violations.

TRAI has also included Application-to-Person (A2P) calls within the regulatory framework. These include automated calls, robocalls and pre-recorded or artificial intelligence-generated voice calls initiated through software systems.

Entities using A2P calling services will need to declare their usage details, including the numbers involved, to telecom providers. Calls made without such declarations will be treated as UCC.

Faster action against repeat offenders

The revised framework introduces a termination charge of up to ₹0.05 per minute for unauthorised A2P calls. However, calls made through approved commercial communication number series or those authorised by TRAI will remain exempt.

The regulator has also reduced the threshold for initiating action against suspected spammers. Earlier, five or more unique consumer complaints within 10 days were required.

Now, enforcement can begin with three complaints if the telecom operator’s AI or machine learning system simultaneously identifies the sender as a suspected spammer.

TRAI said the changes combine consumer complaints with automated detection systems to enable faster identification and action against violators.

Consumers will also have the option to appeal decisions on UCC complaints within 15 days through platforms such as the TRAI DND App, telecom operator apps, websites, calls or SMS to 1909.