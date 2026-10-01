'Who Is T.T.V. Namboori?': Netizens React As Broadcaster Displays Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson And Washington Sundar's Names Differently During Asian Games

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The Asian Games 2026 semi-final between India and Sri Lanka produced an unexpected talking point away from the action, as the tournament broadcaster displayed several Indian cricketers using names that differ from the names they are popularly known by.

The most prominent example was Tilak Varma, whose name appeared on the broadcast graphics as “T.T.V Namboori.” The unusual name left several Indian cricket fans confused, with “Who is T.T.V Namboori?” becoming a talking point on social media during the match.

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The naming format appeared to be linked to the use of players' passport or official registration names for the Asian Games. Social media users quickly picked up on the difference, with some joking about the unfamiliar names appearing on the scorecard and broadcast graphics.

The naming confusion extended beyond Varma, adding an amusing subplot to India's crucial semi-final against Sri Lanka. The official naming convention is particularly noticeable in cricket, where players are generally recognised worldwide by their shorter and more familiar sporting names.

While the unfamiliar names sparked plenty of reactions online, the focus for India remained on securing a place in the Asian Games men's cricket final, with Pakistan already through to the gold-medal match.