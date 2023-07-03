Torrent Implementing Green Hydrogen Pilot For Blending In City Gas Distribution | Wikipedia

Torrent Power, India’s leading integrated power utility company, has taken a significant step towards a greener future by starting work on a Green Hydrogen pilot project for blending with natural gas in city gas distribution (CGD) network, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The pilot project, based on Alkaline Electrolyzer and expected to complete in ~8 months, will blend ~2.5% GH2 into CGD network, marking an important milestone in the company's foray into GH2 business in India.

Process of production

GH2 is produced using electrolysis of water powered by Renewable sources. Blending GH2 with the existing natural gas supply allows for a gradual transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy mix. This Gorakhpur based pilot project for Torrent Gas will be one of the largest private sector blending projects in India.

Through this initiative, Torrent has taken the first step towards incorporating GH2 in its business operations and, coupled with its strong presence in RE, is looking to grow as a leading end to end GH2 solution provider to industrial & commercial players in India. In addition, export oriented green ammonia development is also being envisaged as a growth avenue for the company with active interests in multiple states.

Current power generation capacity

Torrent Power currently has an installed power generation capacity of ~4.1 GW, which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (~2.7 GW) and renewables (~1.07 GW) including solar and wind power generation. In addition, renewable capacity of ~0.7 GW is under different stages of development with an aim to increase the renewable generation capacity in line with its sustainability commitments and the Government’s aim to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030. Torrent Power is also working on other green energy pathways of Pumped Hydro Storage and Green Hydrogen.

Turnover

Torrent Power, with a turnover of about ₹ 25,000 Crore (approx. USD 3 billion) is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of approx. ₹ 37,000 Crore (approx. USD 4.45 billion) and a Market Cap of ~ ₹ 75,000 Crore (approx. USD 9 billion). It is one of the largest power companies in India with presence across the entire power value chain of generation, transmission, and distribution.

