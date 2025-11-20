Top 100 Most Valuable Indian Brands In Kantar's List Reach Combined Value Of $523.5 Billion In 2025, Account For 13% GDP

File Image |

New Delhi: The top 100 most valuable Indian brands in Kantar's list have reached a combined value of USD 523.5 billion in 2025, which is approximately 13 per cent of the nation's GDP, according to a new report released on Wednesday.The latest Kantar BrandZ report of 2025 has expanded to 100 brands, in which the total brand value rose 6 per cent year-on-year.

"These results underscore the increasing significance of brand value in India's economic story, with further opportunities to grow through global expansion," the report said.HFDC Bank once again becomes India's most valuable brand, with its brand value rising 18 per cent to nearly USD 45 billion. The country's largest private bank's brand value grew over fourfold since the first BrandZ India Report was released in 2014.

Tata Consultancy Services stood at the second position with a USD 44.2 billion value, and leading telecom player Airtel is at the number three position with a brand value of USD 41.1 billion.Leading IT firm Infosys stands at number four with a valuation of USD 25.5 billion in the Kantar BrandZ report, and ICICI Bank ranked fifth with a value of USD 20.6 billion.

India's top 10 most valuable brands contribute 47 per cent of the ranking's total value.Online food aggregator Zomato is the fastest riser for the second year, increasing its brand value by 69 per cent. 18 new brands, including UltraTech Cement and Hyundai, entered the list for the first time.The 2024 ranking is based on opinions of 1.45 lakh respondents on 1,620 brands across 111 categories.Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business.

