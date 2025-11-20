 BSE Stock Nears Record High, November Turns Into Its Second-Strongest Month, Here's What’s Driving The Rally?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBSE Stock Nears Record High, November Turns Into Its Second-Strongest Month, Here's What’s Driving The Rally?

BSE Stock Nears Record High, November Turns Into Its Second-Strongest Month, Here's What’s Driving The Rally?

BSE shares are nearing their all-time high as November becomes its second-strongest month of 2025. Regulatory concerns around the F&O segment eased following clarifications from the Finance Minister and SEBI, triggering a strong recovery. Analysts remain largely positive as the stock continues its multi-year rally.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
BSE stock approaches record levels as November emerges as a powerful month. |

Mumbai: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Ltd. shares continued their upward momentum on Thursday, 20 November, gaining nearly 2 percent intraday. This marks the third straight month of sustained gains for the stock. Over the past three days alone, BSE has climbed 5 percent, and it has logged gains in six out of the last nine trading sessions.

Close to its all-time high after strong recovery

With the latest surge, BSE’s stock is now inching closer to its all-time high of Rs 3,030, a level it had last touched on 10 June this year. Following that peak, the stock witnessed a sharp decline over the next three months, slipping to around Rs 2,000. This correction was primarily driven by market concerns regarding possible changes to the weekly options expiry cycle, an issue flagged by SEBI.

Read Also
BSE Imposes New Weekly Trading Surveillance Measures On Nine Stocks, Including RRP Semiconductors,...
article-image

However, the sentiment has since reversed, with the stock making a robust comeback as regulatory worries ease.

FPJ Shorts
Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228
Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228
₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After November 25
₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After November 25
WondLa Season 3 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About The Fantasy Animated Series
WondLa Season 3 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About The Fantasy Animated Series
'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger Safety, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train
'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger Safety, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

Government and SEBI’s reassurances calm the market

Recent statements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey helped cool fears surrounding potential reforms in the derivatives (F&O) segment.

On 6 November, during the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave, the Finance Minister clarified that the government has no intention of shutting down the F&O segment.

Echoing this, SEBI’s Chairman stated at the CNBC-TV18 Global Leadership Summit that the derivatives segment is functioning well and that any future changes, if required, would be implemented only after public consultation.

These assurances restored investor confidence, sparking a renewed rally in BSE shares.

Read Also
Sensex Today: Stock Market Surges On Multiple Factors, Sensex Jumps Over 700 Points As Nifty Crosses...
article-image

Strong rally over months, supported by easing F&O concerns

From its 26 September low of Rs 2,021, the stock has staged a remarkable 50 percent rebound. It gained 21.5 percent in October and has risen 19.5 percent so far in November, making this month BSE’s second-best in 2025. The best month so far has been April, when the stock surged 26 percent.

Analysts’ outlook and long-term performance

BSE is currently tracked by 16 analysts, of whom 10 recommend a ‘Buy’, five suggest ‘Hold’, and one advises ‘Sell’.

The stock has also shown extraordinary multi-year performance—rising 66 percent in 2025 so far, 139 percent in 2024, and more than quadrupling in 2023.

On Thursday, it traded around Rs 2,956, up nearly 2 percent.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial advice. Market investments carry risks; readers should conduct independent research or consult a qualified advisor before investing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of...

Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of...

Pajson Agro India Receives In-Principle Approval From BSE To Raise Funds Through IPO In The SME...

Pajson Agro India Receives In-Principle Approval From BSE To Raise Funds Through IPO In The SME...

NITI Aayog Releases Report Titled 'Water Budgeting In Aspirational Blocks,' Marking Significant...

NITI Aayog Releases Report Titled 'Water Budgeting In Aspirational Blocks,' Marking Significant...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Increase Holdings In Indian Securities To A Fourteen-Month High In The...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Increase Holdings In Indian Securities To A Fourteen-Month High In The...

BSE Stock Nears Record High, November Turns Into Its Second-Strongest Month, Here's What’s Driving...

BSE Stock Nears Record High, November Turns Into Its Second-Strongest Month, Here's What’s Driving...