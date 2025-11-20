 Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228

Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228

Greater Noida-based Fujiyama Power Systems is a manufacturer and solution provider in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems. The company has built a brand recall and reputation in the industry through its brands, UTL Solar, which has a legacy of 28 years, and Fujiyama Solar. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Shares of Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd, which provides solutions for the rooftop solar industry, listed on Thursday at a discount of over 4 per cent against the issue price of Rs 228.The stock made its market debut at Rs 218.40, down 4.21 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It further fell by 5.37 per cent to Rs 215.75.

At the NSE, the stock was listed at Rs 220, down 3.50 per cent.The company's market valuation stood at Rs 6,793.13 crore.The initial public offer of Fujiyama Power Systems was subscribed more than 2 times on the final day of the share sale on Monday.The Rs 828-crore IPO had a price band of Rs 216-228 per share.

Read Also
Rooftop Solar Solution Provider Fujiyama Power Raises ₹247 Crore From Anchor Investors A Day...
article-image

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares, valued at Rs 228 crore at the upper end, by the promoters.Greater Noida-based Fujiyama Power Systems is a manufacturer and solution provider in the rooftop solar industry, including on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid solar systems.The company has built a brand recall and reputation in the industry through its brands 'UTL Solar', which has a legacy of 28 years, and Fujiyama Solar. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228
Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228
₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After November 25
₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After November 25
WondLa Season 3 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About The Fantasy Animated Series
WondLa Season 3 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About The Fantasy Animated Series
'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger Safety, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train
'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger Safety, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of...

Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of...

Pajson Agro India Receives In-Principle Approval From BSE To Raise Funds Through IPO In The SME...

Pajson Agro India Receives In-Principle Approval From BSE To Raise Funds Through IPO In The SME...

NITI Aayog Releases Report Titled 'Water Budgeting In Aspirational Blocks,' Marking Significant...

NITI Aayog Releases Report Titled 'Water Budgeting In Aspirational Blocks,' Marking Significant...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Increase Holdings In Indian Securities To A Fourteen-Month High In The...

Foreign Portfolio Investors Increase Holdings In Indian Securities To A Fourteen-Month High In The...

BSE Stock Nears Record High, November Turns Into Its Second-Strongest Month, Here's What’s Driving...

BSE Stock Nears Record High, November Turns Into Its Second-Strongest Month, Here's What’s Driving...