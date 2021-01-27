TikTok downsizes India team after Modi govt orders permanent ban

Tiktok's global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice president for global business solutions Blake Chandlee in a joint email to employees have communicated the decision of the company that it is reducing team size and the decision will impact all employees in India.
The executives expressed uncertainty on the company's comeback to India but expressed hope to do so in times to come.
"While we don't know when we will make a comeback in India, we are confident in our resilience, and desire to do so in times to come," the email said.
According to a source at Bytedance, the company held a town hall on Wednesday where it communicated about the closure of India business.
When contacted Tiktok spokesperson said the company has worked steadfastly to comply with the government of India order issued on June 29, 2020 and continually strives to make its apps comply with local laws and regulations.
"It is therefore disappointing that in the ensuing seven months, despite our efforts we have not been given a clear direction on how and when our apps could be reinstated. It is deeply regretful that after supporting our over 2,000 employees in India for more than half a year, we have no choice but to scale back the size of our workforce.
"We look forward to receiving the opportunity to relaunch TikTok and support the hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers in India," the spokesperson said.
After the temporary ban, which came into effect from June 29, 2020, the government of India has issued yet another notice to TikTok on the permanent ban of the app in the country, reported Live Mint.
The notice has been issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT after reviewing replies of blocked apps, according to a source who did not wish to be identified, reported PTI.
The report by Live Mint, further stated that the government is not satisfied with the response/explanation given by these companies and thus the ban for these 59 apps is permanent now.
The government had blocked 59 Chinese apps in June and 118 more apps, including PUBG mobile game, in September.
The Ministry of Information Technology had blocked the apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act after learning that the apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order.
(With inputs from Agencies)
