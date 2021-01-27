TikTok downsizes India team after Modi govt orders permanent ban

Tiktok's global interim head Vanessa Pappas and vice president for global business solutions Blake Chandlee in a joint email to employees have communicated the decision of the company that it is reducing team size and the decision will impact all employees in India.

The executives expressed uncertainty on the company's comeback to India but expressed hope to do so in times to come.

"While we don't know when we will make a comeback in India, we are confident in our resilience, and desire to do so in times to come," the email said.

According to a source at Bytedance, the company held a town hall on Wednesday where it communicated about the closure of India business.