Bad news PUBG fans! You will have to wait for chicken dinner till March 2021

Ever since PUBG Mobile India's return announcement, countless claims from fans and leakers have taken the internet by a storm.
In the latest developments, the news is rather bad for all the players eagerly waiting for the game to return to India. According to an InsideSport report, government has not yet granted the PUBG officials a hearing. The report also reveals a statement from a PUBG source who has ruled out the possibility of the game's return to India, at least not before March 2021.
"Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but situation is such – that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at-least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to live with it”, the PUBG official told InsideSport.
PUBG Corporation, meanwhile, has said it plans to create an Indian subsidiary to enhance communications and services with players, a company statement said. With its parent company KRAFTON, Inc, PUBG Corporation plans to make investments worth $100 million (about Rs 750 crore) in India to cultivate the local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, it added.
However, the company has not yet announced an exact launch date for PUBG Mobile India. The official website and social media page PUBG Mobile India still carry the "coming soon" poster.
The company plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, the statement said.
Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.
The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.
