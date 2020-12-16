Bad news PUBG fans! You will have to wait for chicken dinner till March 2021

Ever since PUBG Mobile India's return announcement, countless claims from fans and leakers have taken the internet by a storm.

In the latest developments, the news is rather bad for all the players eagerly waiting for the game to return to India. According to an InsideSport report, government has not yet granted the PUBG officials a hearing. The report also reveals a statement from a PUBG source who has ruled out the possibility of the game's return to India, at least not before March 2021.

"Efforts from PUBG were made in the right earnest, but situation is such – that there has been no headwind or progress on the matter. We don’t see game making a comeback in India for the next few months, at-least not before March 2021. It’s unfortunate but everyone has to live with it”, the PUBG official told InsideSport.