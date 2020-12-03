PUBG vs FAU-G: Features, gameplay, and everything else you need to know about two upcoming games in India

PUBG Mobile India and FAU-G (Fearless and United Guides), the two most-awaited games are set to launch in India, ending the countless wait for gamers across the country.

Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, countless claims from fans and leakers have taken the internet by a storm. And, FAU-G's announcement right after PUBG ban, led fans to believe that the new game is an initiative to replace PUBG.

But, months later, PUBG is now on its way to the Indian market with new subsidiaries. And now, the players believe the games are set to be competitors in the market.

However, that is not true given the features of both the games. With that said, let us discuss the features of the two games.

PUBG is a battle royale game, so is FAU-G. But the latter also has a single player campaign mode which makes it different from PUBG. According to recent rumours and reports, FAU-G will have a Galwan Valley episode where players can explore the area and also use melee brawling techniques instead of guns.

PUBG, meanwhile, plans to provide a secure and healthy gameplay environment alongside investments to cultivate local video game, e-sports, entertainment, and IT industries, the statement said.

Various aspects of the game will be customized for Indian gamers, such as the game now being set in a virtual simulation training ground, new characters automatically starting clothed, and green hit effects to reflect the virtual nature of the game.

The company will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.

Both the companies have not yet announced an exact launch date. However, pre-registrations for FAU-G started on November 30 on the Play Store.

With all the teasers, it is likely the games will be launched sooner than we think.