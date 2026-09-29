Thomas Cook Subsidiary Sterling Resorts Opens 33-Room Hotel In Varanasi

Thomas Cook |

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Limited announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited, has commenced operations of Sterling Varanasi, a new 33-room hotel in Varanasi.

Strategic Expansion

The opening on September 29, 2026, marks Sterling's entry into Varanasi, a destination focused on spiritual travel. The company aims to broaden its presence in locations that attract faith-based tourism.

Hotel Features

The Sterling Varanasi hotel is located near the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple. It offers convenient access to sites such as Assi Ghat, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Banaras Hindu University, and the ghats of the Ganges.

Dining and Amenities

The hotel includes a vegetarian restaurant, Rasa Kashi, which draws inspiration from local food traditions. Additionally, the fifth floor features Kashi Regalia, a partially covered glass-roof venue offering 180-degree views of Varanasi for events and gatherings.

Room Categories

Sterling Varanasi offers 33 contemporary rooms, including Premier Rooms that provide balconies with views of Kashi.

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Management Commentary

Vikram Lalvani, Managing Director & CEO of Sterling Holiday Resorts, stated that the company's strategy focuses on understanding travel motivations in India. He added that spiritual travel remains a significant motivation for Indian travellers, and the company aims to enhance the experience for them.

Arya Vishwajeet Singh, Owner of Sterling Varanasi and Aditi Group, noted that the vision for the property was to create a modern hospitality address. He said Sterling brings brand reach, operational expertise, and distribution strength to establish the hotel as a trusted address in the city.

Existing Network

Varanasi joins Sterling's network of spiritual destinations, which includes Ayodhya, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Guruvayur, Tiruvannamalai, Pushkar, Madurai, and Puri. Sterling Holiday Resorts operates in over 67 destinations with more than 3,900 keys.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.