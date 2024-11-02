'This Old-School Approach Stood Out': Swiggy's Top Design Executive Impressed By Job Applicant's Resume Sent Via Post; Netizens React

Image used for representational purposes only | canva

In an era defined by technology, where sending a job application process reduced merely to a click button, a recent post on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter shared by Saptarshi Prakash, the Assistant Vice President of Design at Swiggy garnered the attention of many.

Prakash, in his post, shared his surprise and admiration for a resume letter from a job seeker that arrived by post.

This old-school approach stands out in a time when digital formats dominate the job market, and it raises the question: can a personal touch still make a difference?

Taking to the platform X, Prakash wrote, "Received a physical letter from a designer wanting to join @Swiggy with a concept. In a digital age, this old-school approach stood out To the sender: We may not have a role now, but please email me—I’d love to see your idea! If anyone knows of design openings, please share!"

In a brief post on social media, Prakash praised the unique initiative, commenting on how refreshing it was to receive a physical letter in this digital age. He encouraged the sender to reach out via email, expressing his eagerness to see the proposed ideas.

Responses from Netizens

Netizens were quick to react, pointing the creativity behind the resume in a traditional way.

One user added, “In this age, anyone using paper of any form and a physical medium itself is refreshing. Bookmark Karlo.”

Meanwhile another commented that the designer could have included some UI screens to further impress the team, and added "This designer can think of alternative ways that are actually outside the box, if Swiggy does contractual projects and can onboard him for any - that would be a wonderful story indeed"

