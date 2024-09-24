Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: SME To Open Offer On September 25

The season of IPOs has only blossomed further in the month of September. | Xavier Rebello

The season of IPOs has only blossomed further in the month of September. In fact, according to the Reserve Bank of India, September has been the busiest month for IPOs. In this SME IPOs has been at centre of major developments, garnering a lot of investor attention.

Another Small and Medium enterprise is gearing up to enter the arena. The Mumbai-based Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited is all set to initiate its Initial Public Offer or IPO, tomorrow, September 25.

About The Company

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited is a Mumbai-based company that specialises in concept development, event design, and production for live events, corporate functions and Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.

The company was founded in 2013 and also deals with new-age avenues, including social and virtual events. The company also does OTT content production. The company also focusses on tech-based product development, content creation, and intellectual property curation.

What Is On Offer?

This SME has a book built issue of Rs 15.09 crores. The IPO has a face value of Rs 10 per individual share. The issue has a price band of Rs 42 to Rs 44 per individual share. The public offer has a lot size of 3000 shares. This IPO brings an entirely fresh issue amounting to 3,429,000 shares.

This fresh issue translates to Rs 15.09 crore. The latest GMP, or Grey Market Price for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions, as of September 24 stands SME IPO is Rs 25 (GMP details are subject to deviations). In addition, the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is Rs 132,000. Investors can bid for a minimum of 3000 shares.

Dates To Remember

The issue will be opened to investors for subscription on Wednesday, September 25. The process of the subscription will be available and will conclude this very trading week. The IPO will draw curtains on Friday, September 27. The tentative date for allotment is Monday, September 30.

The initiation of refunds would come to pass next month, Tuesday, October 1. The shares would then be credited to the Demat accounts of investors on Tuesday, October 1.

Finally, the tentative time for the listing of the IPO is estimated to be Thursday, October 3. The entity will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) SME.

Key Factors

The company is headed by Shruti Singhania, Rajesh Bhardwaj and Gaurav Singhania.

In the recently concluded fiscal year, the Mumbai-based company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 54.94 crore. The company is located in Mumbai's busy suburb of Andheri.



Objectives

In addition to the usual 'General Corporate Purposes', Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions intends to deploy the resources generated to fund the repayment of some or all of the loans that have been taken out. Apart from that, the company would also use the resource developed for working capital requirements.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Investing in IPOs involves risks and potential volatility. Readers are advised to conduct their own research and consult a financial advisor before making investment decisions. The author and publisher are not responsible for any financial losses incurred by readers.