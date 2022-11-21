The varied benefits of residing on the MMR’s periphery

Would you believe that a residence on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s periphery is actually preferred to the most prime South Mumbai locations by certain people? Well, it is and with good reason. There was once a stage when people residing in Mumbai would invariably only focus their careers or businesses within the limits of the mega city itself. Obviously, they didn’t mind paying a premium for a residence that provided an easier commute.

However, over the years it became evident that opportunities existed on both sides of the border and at distant locations way beyond that as well. In such situations, residential projects in the peripheral areas had a hidden potential just by being where they were. Depending upon your destination on a particular day, they often provided quicker access to regions further ahead.

Time saved

For instance, those taking a luxury bus to Pune from the originating point (such as Dadar or the western suburb of Borivali), found themselves spending quite a long time within the city limits. While the driver made up for the lost time along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the additional time spent still rankled.

Initially, those who had friends in Navi Mumbai opted to stay there overnight and catch the bus from that node to save time. Ultimately, they figured, why not buy a home and stay there instead? It enabled them to buy a bigger house and moreover, their commute to South Mumbai was also being greatly facilitated by the Eastern Freeway. What more could one ask for?

Equidistant travel

Depending upon where your office is located and where your job profile or business transactions take you on a regular basis, it definitely makes sense to reside at a place which is equidistant from both. For instance, a person whose work requires frequent travel to Pune would be better off residing in the peripheral nodes of Navi Mumbai such as Kharghar, Dronagiri, Ulwe, Panvel or New Panvel because the commute becomes that much easier and quicker.

Similarly, a person whose work requires frequent trips along the Western Express Highway towards Vapi aur Dahanu would be better of residing there in the peripheral western suburbs such as Mira-Bhayander or the Vasai-Virar belt. The question is whether you are a salaried employee with a fixed office space location or working in position which entails frequent travels.

Ideal epicentre

For those whose travel takes them across the spectrum, a location like Thane is ideal. It provides access to all parts of the MMR and beyond. One can access the Western Express Highway connected via Ghodbunder Road or alternatively access the Eastern Freeway from the central suburbs to reach Mumbai CBD at Nariman Point and Fort.

Wide road connectivity to the Kalyan Dombivli belt, moving further onwards towards Nashik or getting connected to Navi Mumbai’s nodes via Airoli or Mahape in order to access Pune, the choices are seemingly endless. Residing at a residential destination that is at the epicentre of various regions in every way possible has its unique benefits.

Everybody wins

Incidentally, Navi Mumbai and Thane are also gaining preference from those with set timings and a single office location. Such people obviously focus on the most convenient area to reside in from which one can reach the office without much hassle. This aspect is being taken care of with air-conditioned trains and buses.

The latter mode is much appreciated because one has the luxury of reserving a seat in advance and reaching at the very last moment. The driver will even wait a few additional seconds if the person is taking a longer route from the building due to rains. There is no need to rush or take stress, knowing fully well but the days of reaching early or jumping on board a moving train or standing all through the journey are distant echoes of the past. The seat is assured as it has already been secured in advance thanks to technology.

Not surprisingly the demand for such services has been increasing and the service providers, in turn have been extending their sphere of activity as well as the locations covered in response to the same. The verdict is clear: managing work does not put as much pressure as the daily commute does. A commute-friendly location, even at a distance is preferred because at the end of the day, you do arrive in better shape!

Top three road trip triumphs

The journey from your residence to the railway station is avoided

This results in commuters saving a great deal of time and money

The peace of a guaranteed seat makes up for a longer commute

