Readers share perspectives on their preferred residential zones

Infrastructure growth has made peripheral areas of the MMR a much more attractive proposition. From flyovers to metro linkages, infrastructure developments that facilitate office commutes have begun influencing home purchase decisions. Readers of the Real Estate Journal share their views on the areas they would consider residing in and the reasons why.

Sidharth Shridhar Pavle, a cost accountant by profession, feels that the western suburbs have been experiencing huge capital appreciation due to infrastructure development, good connectivity via road, rail and metro, with airports in the vicinity and most importantly, tremendous growth in commercial spaces-office spaces.

Sidharth Shridhar Pavle |

“I have been travelling to the western suburbs since late 2008, and have seen the area developing since then. People who have bought flats at that time are getting high returns on their investment. A lot of property redevelopment has happened and is still happening in many areas in the western suburbs. People are enjoying the luxury of staying in a bigger flat at locations, which have developed holistically, so they are also upgrading their lifestyle. Western suburbs are easily connected with central suburbs via JVLR through Powai. The connectivity within western suburbs has been enhanced with the metro that runs between Goregaon and Dahisar. It's always a good decision to consider buying a flat in western suburbs as it has great prospects,” he says.

Homemaker Disha Nilesh Vazirani, has focused her attention on the distant central suburbs. Speaking about the real estate development in Kalyan-Dombivli, she opines that since the railway connectivity has upgraded to a greater extent with increase in frequency of trains and availability of AC locals straight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), it has become easier to remain connected with Mumbai.

Disha Nilesh Vazirani |

“The developers here not just focus on constructing a building but they also realise that the surrounding road development is equally important for them to attract serious buyers. Hence one can find the nearby areas developed in the vicinity of the building where they are planning to book a flat. Areas like Kalyan Shilphata are experiencing real estate development at a massive scale. The real estate development in this belt is slowly shifting to integrated townships due to heavy demand in these areas,” she emphasises.