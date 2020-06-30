The show won't go on: How TikTok ban has hit ByteDance's $1 billion India expansion plan

Google Play Store and Apple's App Store pulled the app listing within hours of the government's decision. Now, it shows error messages such as "Network error" and "No internet connection" on almost all cellular and broadband networks. Until afternoon, the app was still functioning on phones on which it had been already downloaded.

The ban has also left Tencent disappointed, which has apps and is also a major investor in Indian start-ups, sources told Reuters. The potential loss of employment is yet to be gauged. Tencent declined to comment. Two games of China-based firms, "Mobile Legends" and "Clash of Kings", were among those banned on Monday.

The 59 banned apps recorded roughly 4.9 billion downloads in India since January 2014.