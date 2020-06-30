Who is Nikhil Gandhi? All you need to know about TikTok India head

TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi on Tuesday released a statement after the lip-syncing app along with 58 other Chinese apps were banned by the Narendra Modi-led Central Government citing 'safety, security, defence, sovereignty and integrity of India and to protect data and privacy of people of India'.

In his statement, Gandhi said that they have been invited to meet with government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. He said that the company continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government.

Here is their full statement:

"The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications. TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese Government. Further if we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity.

TikTok has democratized the internet by making it available in 14 Indian languages, with hundreds of millions of users, artists, story-tellers, educators and performers depending on it for their livelihood, many of whom are first-time internet users."

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, here is all you need to know about TikTok India head Nikhil Gandhi:

Gandhi was appointed as India head in October 2019. “In his new role, Gandhi will focus on inspiring creativity and bringing joy to TikTok's users, while also working to have a broader positive impact in the country. As India TikTok head, Nikhil will prioritize key initiatives, such as #EduTok, that benefit the community,” TikTok had then stated.

Before TikTok, Gandhi has served in key leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company and Times Network, and also as the President & COO of Times Network. He also did stints at UTV Global Broadcasting and Viacom Media Networks.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has completed his Bachelors of Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics and later pursued his Masters in the University of Mumbai.