BanTikTokinIndia: Twitter up in arms after realising MyGov India has an official TikTok account

Amidst all the uproar on social media for boycotting chinese short video application TIkTok, today Twitter found out that Government of India's innovative citizen engagement platform MyGov has an official account on TikTok.
The account of MyGov on TikTok has almost 897.5K followers. It has uploaded several videos and the first video appeals to citizens to download the Aarogya Setu App to 'make your nation safe'!
Netizens after noticing about this started slamming the government for not deleting its account on TikTok. Many users are also appealing the government to delete the TikTok account.
Check out the reactions here:
After the much-debated 'YouTube vs TikTok' war in India, Indians on Twitter started the movement for banning the Chinese application. The controversy started when some of the popular roasters made videos reacting on viral Tiktok videos. This initiated the YouTube Vs TikTok feud on social media in India.
After the controversy, legendary roaster Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar released his video where he roasted few TikTok stars. The YouTube video by Carry Minati was later deleted by YouTube because of its policy breach.
Recetnly, the troops of India and China engaged in a major stand-off for over three weeks in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. After this, Ladakh-based educational reformer and visionary Sonam Wangchuk's had recently appealed Indians to boycott Chinese products.
