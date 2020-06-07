BanTikTokinIndia: Twitter up in arms after realising MyGov India has an official TikTok account

Amidst all the uproar on social media for boycotting chinese short video application TIkTok, today Twitter found out that Government of India's innovative citizen engagement platform MyGov has an official account on TikTok.

The account of MyGov on TikTok has almost 897.5K followers. It has uploaded several videos and the first video appeals to citizens to download the Aarogya Setu App to 'make your nation safe'!

Netizens after noticing about this started slamming the government for not deleting its account on TikTok. Many users are also appealing the government to delete the TikTok account.

Check out the reactions here: