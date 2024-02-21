"The Indo-Pacific Region Is A True Global Economic Heavyweight", Says German Minister Tobias Lindner

Representative Image | FPJ Library

Minister of State in the Foreign Office Germany, Tobias Lindner issued a comprehensive statement on Tuesday, emphasizing Germany's commitment to enhancing its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

Minister Lindner is in New Delhi from February 20-22 to participate in the Raisina Dialogue.

Highlighting the region's pivotal role in global economic dynamics, Lindner stressed the interconnectedness of stability and prosperity between the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the world at large.

Lindner said, "The Indo-Pacific region is a true global economic heavyweight that generates 60 per cent of global GDP and two thirds of global growth. However, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific are inseparably linked with Europe and the entire world".

He emphasized that regional stability and economic prosperity in the Indo-Pacific are not isolated concerns but have far-reaching implications for global peace and security.

Lindner pointed out that conflicts within the region can precipitate economic crises and disrupt the rules-based international order, necessitating a concerted effort from the international community.

More co-operation in time of global conflict

Germany's proactive approach to enhancing its engagement in the Indo-Pacific predates the recent escalation of tensions resulting from the Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Lindner said, "Regional and local conflicts also have global ramifications, including economic crises and other vastly further-reaching impacts. They put pressure on the rules-based international order. That is why Germany continues to expand its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region - a process it began before the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine".

Lindner reiterated Germany's commitment to expanding its involvement in the region, emphasizing the importance of maintaining peace, security, and reducing tensions.

The Minister of State is set to participate in two significant events during his visit to New Delhi from February 20th to 22nd.

The first is the Raisina Dialogue, recognized as one of the foremost global conferences on security policy.

Aim to Expand EU-India Trade

Lindner intends to engage with various partners to explore avenues for collaboration between Germany, Europe, and Indo-Pacific nations in ensuring regional stability and security.

"At the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, I will talk to many of our partners about how Germany and Europe can contribute to maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific and reducing tensions. And at the India Europe Conclave of the Confederation of Indian Industry, we will discuss how economic relations between the EU and India can be speedily expanded yet further", said Lindner.

Furthermore, Lindner will attend the CII India Europe Conclave, organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry, aimed at fostering economic cooperation between the European Union and India.

Discussions at the Conclave will focus on accelerating the expansion of economic relations between the two entities. Against the backdrop of these events, Minister of State Lindner is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with key stakeholders.

These include talks with the Foreign Minister of Bhutan and senior officials from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

Additionally, Lindner will engage with German business representatives in India and counterparts from other international delegations. The visit underscores Germany's commitment to actively contributing to peace, stability, and economic development in the Indo-Pacific region.