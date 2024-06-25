The 5 Step Approach To Building A Career In Digital Marketing |

In recent years, one of the most talked about industries that has transformed the way we do business is the digital marketing industry. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR), and conversational marketing has completely changed the way we interact with the world and more importantly, the way we interact with our users. We have left the traditional forms of marketing behind and if we were thinking that digital marketing is at its peak now, it is still expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 30.2% and reach a value of USD 24.1 billion by 2028.

Today, digital marketing is one of the most relevant ways to reach our customers. At the rate it is growing, this dynamic field still has the power to surprise us with ground-breaking campaigns. It is safe to say that this industry has become an integral component of every business looking to build an online presence and achieve its marketing objectives.

This growing demand comes with ample opportunities for individuals wishing to forge a career in this field. If you are someone who wants to build your career in this transformative industry, there has never been a better time to do so. So let’s discuss how you can be a part of the digital marketing industry.

1. How to get started?

Before you begin your digital marketing journey, start by understanding the latest digital marketing practices to find your niche and specialise in your area of interest. This strategic approach will also help you tailor your skills and expertise to meet the needs of employers and stand out in this competitive job market. Here are some of the most sought-after fields of digital marketing to get you started:

Paid search advertising: It is a cost-effective way to reach potential customers and generate leads.

Influencer marketing: It involves collaborating with individuals to enhance brand exposure on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, etc.

Social media marketing: One of the most popular forms of online marketing is social media marketing. It involves using social media platforms to connect with audiences to build a brand, increase sales, or drive website traffic.

Email marketing: This particular niche of digital marketing helps to strengthen customer relationships through targeted email content and promotions.

Organic marketing: If you want to drive traffic to your website but are on a budget crunch - Organic marketing is the way to go! Some brands think that burning at least some amount of cash is important to get customers but that is not always the case as approximately 70-80% of online users prefer organic search results over paid advertisements. This also explains why the first five organic results in the SERP receive the most clicks.

AI in digital marketing: The use of AI in marketing has grown by 55% in just 4 years. AI can help in data collection, data analysis, brainstorming ideas, creating content, etc. AI in digital marketing is just starting to take its shape and as technologies evolve, the possibilities of how AI can help marketers will be limitless.

2. Master the basics

Once you have found your niche, you need to build a unique combination of creative, technical, and analytical skills to thrive in the digital marketing industry. This comprises skills like research and data analysis, basic knowledge of search engine optimisation (SEO) and search engine marketing (SEM), basic design proficiency, knowledge of digital marketing tools, and critical thinking abilities.

Besides these foundational skills, you also need to build technical expertise based on the niche you choose. For instance, if you aspire to pursue a career in email marketing, you need to build proficiency in email list building and segmentation, campaign management, etc. On the other hand, if you wish to start your career in the organic marketing domain, you need to hone technical skills like search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, and content distribution methodologies.

3. Elevate your skillset with dynamic courses

With the abundance of resources available on the internet in the form of articles, blog posts, videos, etc., it is normal to feel overwhelmed and unsure of where to begin. In such cases, online courses can lead you to a path of certified success! These courses can help you get the essential training in the core concepts and tools of digital marketing. As such, they can be short-term courses, diploma courses, or even courses that come with a guaranteed placement like the one offered by Internshala.

Internshala’s digital marketing placement guarantee course comprises an extensive course curriculum that teaches you the fundamentals of digital marketing, popular AI tools used in digital marketing like Gemini, Copilot, Optimo, etc., and other necessary skills in line with the industry trends. Additionally, Internshala offers a placement guarantee once a learner completes their course. This entails assistance including hosting resume-building classes, helping you prepare for interviews, and more to ensure you find a fine placement opportunity.

4. Create a portfolio that stands out

While applying for jobs, creating a robust portfolio that highlights your skills, accomplishments, and successful endeavours is paramount. For instance, if you are applying for internships or job opportunities in paid search advertising, you can include campaign performance reports, ad copy, and ad testing results in your portfolio. On the other hand, if you are aspiring to become a social media marketer, your portfolio should feature a mix of user-generated content campaigns and social media analytics reports.

5. Finally, step into your dream career with internships

Internships offer a great opportunity to explore your areas of interest. Whether you want to get into content creation, social media marketing, or organic marketing, internships not only help you develop valuable skills in different fields through hands-on experience but also validate your existing skill set. You can utilise platforms like Internshala, India’s biggest internship portal to find relevant internships. Additionally, internships give you a chance to network with industry professionals, which will in turn help you get the right career guidance and ample job referrals.

About the author: Ferhan Hazarika is the VP — Marketing and Growth at Internshala, the career-tech platform

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.