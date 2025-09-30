 Coca-Cola India Partners With ICC For Flagship Maidaan Saaf Campaign At The Women's World Cup 2025
PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Beverage major Coca-Cola India, in partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), is driving a series of initiatives under its flagship Maidaan Saaf campaign at the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025.

It brings together the community, recycling and event partners to embed practical waste solutions and fan engagement across host venue stadiums in India in Women's Cricket World Cup from September 30 to November 2, a statement said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

