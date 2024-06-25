Inside Eventbrite India: Techies Discuss Designing And Developing A Key New Feature |

With the recently released Eventbrite Ratings feature, event creators from around the globe can understand the most interesting features of their events, and ticket buyers can make well-informed choices based on ratings from other attendees. This feature is currently available in a limited number of cities and event categories. It is planned to include interactive reviews in the future, which will help the events community expand and thrive. The Eventbrite India team, which collaborated with teams in the US and Spain on this project, unpacks the technological intricacies in the development of this new feature, highlighting how the fusion of design expertise, engineering prowess, and product strategy helped push the boundaries of technology in the event space to deliver enhanced user experiences for event- organizers and event-goers around the globe.

Ayush Agrawal, Senior Product Manager, Consumer Trust at Eventbrite India, vividly recalls the genesis of the idea, rooted in user feedback, which demanded enhanced decision-making tools. "Our users expressed a strong desire for a dependable way to gauge event quality beyond the conventional event descriptions," says Agrawal. "After talking to multiple customers, we understood that users currently place a strong emphasis on social proof and validation. This prompted us to conceptualize a sophisticated rating system designed to offer immediate and insightful evaluations. The team's dedication to meeting these user demands led to a dynamic approach to designing a feature that not only meets but exceeds expectations. From the early numbers, we are observing amazing adoption by consumers, revolutionizing how attendees discover and engage with events on Eventbrite as well as how event creators find meaningful data to enhance their events based on attendee preferences and feedback,” elaborates Agrawal.

“We began by conducting extensive research and user testing to understand how event-goers decide on which event to attend. We then figured that social proof, especially ratings and reviews, played an important role in the attendee’s decision-making,” says Ashwin Shroff, Product Designer, Eventbrite India. “Iterative prototyping enabled us to refine the layout and visual hierarchy, ensuring that the Ratings feature not only provides clear, concise information but also enhances the overall user experience. Every decision, from colour schemes to content design to visual design, was made to simplify complex information and guide users towards making informed event choices. Towards the end, we built a feedback system that would be beneficial for both creators and consumers, thus leading to a trustworthy marketplace. Collaborating closely with engineers and product managers, our product design team ensured that every design element aligned with technical feasibility and scalability, ultimately delivering a feature that enhances both the usability and aesthetics of Eventbrite’s platform,” adds Shroff.

"This Ratings feature represents a significant leap forward in empowering event organizers with actionable insights to enhance event quality and attendee satisfaction. For event attendees, it promises a more informed event discovery experience where they can confidently explore and choose events based on reliable ratings and reviews. It's been incredibly rewarding to see the collective efforts of teams in the US, India, and Spain come to fruition, knowing that we've created a tool that will positively impact both organizers and attendees alike," says Reeth Kunjappa, Engineering Manager, Eventbrite India. “The thrill of staying at the forefront of technological advancements empowers me and fellow software engineers to tackle intricate challenges, cultivating a culture of innovation to deliver unparalleled event experiences worldwide,” adds Subro Chakraborthy, Software Engineer at Eventbrite India.

