'Thank you for the provocation': Anand Mahindra says challenge accepted to Chinese editor for mocking Indian goods

Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, who has grabbed all the headlines after the violent face-off with China's PLA troops in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh on June 15, once again tried to troll India. He had said "Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism."

Well, this did not go well with the Netizens who immediately took to Twitter to troll the Chinese editor.

And now, Indian businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra gave a subtle reply to the Global Times editor who mocked Indian goods. Mahindra's reply is quite self-explanatory.

"I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion..."