'Thank you for the provocation': Anand Mahindra says challenge accepted to Chinese editor for mocking Indian goods

Global Times Editor-in-Chief Hu Xijin, who has grabbed all the headlines after the violent face-off with China's PLA troops in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh on June 15, once again tried to troll India. He had said "Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism."
Well, this did not go well with the Netizens who immediately took to Twitter to troll the Chinese editor.
And now, Indian businessman and Chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra gave a subtle reply to the Global Times editor who mocked Indian goods. Mahindra's reply is quite self-explanatory.
"I suspect this comment might well be the most effective & motivating rallying cry that India Inc. has ever received. Thank you for the provocation. We will rise to the occasion..."
Earlier, taking to Twitter, Hu Xijin said that even if Chinese people want to boycott Indian products, they can't really find many Indian goods. "Indian friends, you need to have some things that are more important than nationalism," he added.
This comes amid tensions between India and China and the following ban of 59 Chinese apps by the Narendra Modi-led Central Government on Monday including TikTok, UC Browser, Helo, Likee, CamScanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call - Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms like Club Factory and Shein.
Law, Electronics and Information Technology Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the apps were banned for the safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India.
Twitter users slammed the Global Times Editor-in-Chief. "We can question our government. Can you question yours? It's called a democracy. And that is what nationalism truly is. To raise uncomfortable questions, that I'd love to hear from you on trampling of tibetans, massacre of Uighurs and spreading of Corona via wet markets. Do it," wrote senior journalist Barkha Dutt.
"Thank you for confessing that you were denying access to Indian products in your market, and dumping your products, based on lack of freedom to labour, and labour exploitation, in India," wrote IAS Sanjay Dixit.