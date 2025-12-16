 Thales Awards SFO Technologies Rafale Radar Contract, Boosting Make in India Push
French aerospace major Thales has awarded SFO Technologies a contract to manufacture complex wired structures for the RBE2 AESA radar used in Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Navy. The order marks a key milestone in Thales’ Make in India strategy, strengthening localisation of advanced radar systems and enhancing indigenous manufacturing of critical Rafale sub-systems for India’s armed forces.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: French aerospace major Thales has awarded Indian firm SFO Technologies a contract to produce complex wired structures for the "RBE2" radar system used onboard Rafale fighter jets. The 'RBE2' active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar is an integral part of the Rafale jets manufactured by Dassault Aviation for the Indian Navy.

This first order marks an important milestone in Thales' Make in India strategy for the localisation of advanced radar systems, which is expected to boost local manufacturing capabilities for critical Rafale sub-systems supplied to the Indian Armed Forces, the French firm said. "Following the order of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy, Thales, as a proud Dassault Aviation Rafale team member, continues to execute its ambitious localisation roadmap, partnering with the aeronautics and defence ecosystem in India," Thales said on Monday.

It said the contract RBE2 AESA Radar of the Indian Rafale reinforces SFO Technologies' long-standing expertise and partnership with Thales across multiple major programmes. The scope of expertise delivered through this partnership ranges from precision machining and assembly/wiring to electronics, microelectronics and complex system integration, the company said in a statement.

"This partnership with SFO Technologies reflects our steadfast commitment to the Make in India initiative," said Philippe Knoche, Senior Executive Vice President (Operations and Performance) of Thales "Through decades of strong local collaborations, we have consistently invested in building indigenous capabilities and fostering world-class expertise within the Indian ecosystem." Knoche said SFO Technologies has demonstrated exceptional innovation and reliability in every project Thales undertakes with the Indian firm.

Thales Awards SFO Technologies Rafale Radar Contract, Boosting Make in India Push
"We are delighted to continue reinforcing our partnership, setting new benchmarks for quality and operational excellence in support of India's self-reliance ambitions," Knoche said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Thales Awards SFO Technologies Rafale Radar Contract, Boosting Make in India Push

Thales Awards SFO Technologies Rafale Radar Contract, Boosting Make in India Push

