Thales And Garuda Aerospace Sign MoU To Advance India's Drone Ecosystem, Aiming For Global Leadership By 2030 |

New Delhi, July 30: Thales, a global leader in the aerospace industry, and Garuda Aerospace, a prominent Indian UAV manufacturer, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the development of the drone ecosystem in India. This strategic collaboration aims to drive innovation and advance technological solutions that ensure safe and secure drone operations, thereby promoting the growth of drone-based applications across the country.

Thales brings its extensive expertise in Unmanned Traffic Management (UTM) solutions, providing seamless management of UAV flight authorisations, along with a range of high-performance UAV detection radar and sensors. Their experience in system integration further strengthens this partnership. Meanwhile, Garuda Aerospace, established in 2015, is a key player in the Indian drone market with a reputation for manufacturing high-tech UAVs and offering diverse service applications. The company boasts a vast fleet of over 2,500 drones and 4,000 pilots operating across 400 districts in India.

Garuda Aerospace has been instrumental in developing advanced drone solutions for the armed forces, working in collaboration with global defense and aerospace giants. Thales, recognized globally for its aerospace and UAV solutions, has developed comprehensive end-to-end solutions for drone integration and advanced UTM systems. They work closely with civil aviation authorities and air navigation service providers to deliver strategic UTM capabilities, including registration, authorisation, and geo-awareness, ensuring incremental capabilities like aircraft tracking and deconfliction can be added over time.

The MoU, set to take effect in August 2024, aims to transform India's drone landscape. Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director of Thales in India, stated: “The government is providing a robust foundation for the drone ecosystem, fostering opportunities for collaboration, innovation, and growth. We are proud to partner with Garuda Aerospace in paving the way for the development of advanced UTM systems in India by leveraging our extensive global experience and expertise in aeronautical solutions. This collaboration aligns well with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) vision and seeks to support India in realising its ambition to become a major global hub for drones by 2030.”

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Thales in driving technological innovations for the development of drones and drone-based applications in India. Ever since Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji launched 100 Garuda drones in 100 Villages, we have scaled and cemented market dominance in the precision agri drone segment where 50% of agri drones in India is Garuda's. Equipped with the largest fleet in India coupled with Thales’ UTM technology and their worldwide experience, Garuda Aerospace will aim to revolutionize the drone sector and play a key role in the transformation of India into a global drone powerhouse.”

This partnership marks a significant step towards establishing India as a global leader in the drone industry, leveraging the combined strengths of Thales' technological expertise and Garuda Aerospace's market knowledge and experience.