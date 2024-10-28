 Texmaco Rail Shares Surges Almost 6% After Net Profit Rockets Up 196%, Revenue Up 67% In Q2 FY25
The shares of Texmaco Rail and Engineering were trading at Rs 204.34 per share on the Indian bourse after hitting the opening bell at Rs 202.77 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Updated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
article-image

The shares of Texmaco Rail and Engineering surged more than 5 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company declared their Q2 results, which revealed PAT (profit after tax) rose with a massive jump of more than 196 per cent in the September quarter of FY25.

The shares of Texmaco Rail and Engineering were trading at Rs 204.34 per share on the Indian bourse after hitting the opening bell at Rs 202.77 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

The stock was trading with 3.37 per cent surge amounting to a Rs 6.66 per share on the Indian stock Exchange at 10.26 am.

The stock has tocuhed a all time high level of Rs 296.49 per share which is also the 52 week high level of the share, on July 12, 2024.

Texmaco Rail Q2 FY25

Revenue and Net profit

Compared to Rs 24.6 crore in the same quarter last year, the company reported a profit of Rs 74.1 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. Revenue increased from Rs 805 crore to Rs 1,346 crore, a 67 per cent increase.

EBITDA Q2 FY25

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, increased by 81.7 per cent to Rs 149 crore from Rs 82 crore in the August 2023 quarter.

In Q2 of FY24, the EBITDA margin grew from 10.1 per cent to 11 per cent. The quarter's profit after tax (PAT) was 74 crore, up 196 per cent year over year from Rs 25 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Company offerings

Texmaco Rail & Engineering features a wide range of goods, including steel girders for railroad bridges, steel castings, locomotive components and shells, hydro-mechanical equipment, industrial structures, and railway freight cars.

