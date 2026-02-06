 Telecom Operators' AGR Dues Exceed ₹1.77 Lakh Crore, Vodafone Idea Tops List At ₹89,952 Crore
Telecom Operators' AGR Dues Exceed ₹1.77 Lakh Crore, Vodafone Idea Tops List At ₹89,952 Crore

Telecom Operators' AGR Dues Exceed ₹1.77 Lakh Crore, Vodafone Idea Tops List At ₹89,952 Crore

Telecom operators owe the government over Rs 1.77 lakh crore in adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues up to FY 2024-25. Vodafone Idea leads with Rs 89,952 crore (frozen at Rs 87,695 crore for FY2006-07 to FY2018-19, under reassessment), followed by Bharti Airtel (Rs 51,091 crore), Tata Group (Rs 20,426 crore), MTNL (Rs 14,462 crore), and Reliance Jio (Rs 1,984 crore).

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Telecom operators' total adjusted gross revenue dues up to the financial year 2024-25 payable to the government stood at over Rs 1.77 lakh crore, according to official data shared with Parliament. The data shows that the total liability on debt-ridden Vodafone Idea (Vi) stands at Rs 89,952 crore, Bharti Group Rs 51,091 crore, Tata Group Rs 20,426 crore, MTNL Rs 14,462 crore, and Reliance Jio Infocomm Rs 1,984 crore.

In the case of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the AGR dues pertaining to the period from FY2006â?"07 to FY 2018â?"19 have been frozen at Rs 87,695 crore. The frozen dues are also subject to reassessment. Parliament has been informed that the Department of Telecom formed a committee on January 30 to decide on the outcome of the reassessment of frozen dues of Vi.

"The Committee comprises a retired Secretary-level officer of the Government of India and a representative of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), as nominated by the CAG. "The Committee shall finalise the outcome of the reassessment within a period of two months, unless extended. The decision of the committee shall be final, binding on both parties (DoT and VIL)," the official statement shared with Parliament said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

