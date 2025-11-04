Telangana IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Leading Investment Management Company Global Value Center Of Vanguard In Hyderabad

File Image |

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday inaugurated the Global Value Centre of Vanguard, one of the world's leading investment management companies, in Hyderabad.The new centre will serve as a hub for engineering excellence, cloud modernisation, data analytics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cybersecurity. It will also feature collaborative labs designed to accelerate innovation across Vanguard's digital platforms and enterprise solutions, a press release said.

Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as a global hub for innovation and investment.



The decision of Vanguard, which manages $6.4 trillion in assets, to set up its Global Value Center here reflects Telangana’s credibility and strength. Today, 7 global asset management giants operate… pic.twitter.com/3avYm0i6GL — Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu (@Bhatti_Mallu) November 3, 2025

Sridhar Babu commended Vanguard's vision and reaffirmed Telangana's commitment to fostering global partnerships and innovation.With over USD 12.5 trillion in assets under management, Vanguard is the world's largest asset management company and now joins a select group of global financial leaders that have chosen Hyderabad as their innovation hub, the release said.

"The city now hosts all seven of the world's top asset management companies, including Vanguard (USD 12.5 trillion), State Street Global Advisors (USD 5.12 trillion), and JPMorgan Asset Management (USD 3.7 trillion)," it said.It added that other major players such as Goldman Sachs (USD 3.2 trillion), Invesco (USD 2 trillion), UBS (USD 1.6 trillion), and Franklin Templeton (USD 1.5 trillion) have also set up their centres in the city.

Together, these institutions collectively manage over USD 30 trillion in assets-nearly equivalent to the combined GDP of India, China, and Japan-reaffirming Hyderabad's position as a global command centre for financial innovation and technology, the release added.With Vanguard's entry, Hyderabad has further strengthened its position as a global city powering global capital and wealth. It has emerged as one of the world's leading innovation hubs, it added.

"Today, we are not here to make noise but to quietly advance Hyderabad as a global technology and innovation hub. Despite challenging global market conditions and a complex geopolitical landscape, we successfully anchored over 70 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) last year," Sridhar Babu said."We aim to anchor 120 new GCCs next year, creating over 1.2 lakh jobs. We understand that the skills driving the future lie in deep tech, innovation, and engineering," he said.

"That's why we will soon launch a Global Innovation Hub aimed at fostering research, breakthrough innovation, and next-generation skills-taking Hyderabad from an incubation hub to a world-class innovation hub," he added."We are excited to open our new technology centre in Hyderabad and to welcome our new Vanguard India crew members," Vanguard Global Chief Information Officer Nitin Tandon said."This technology hub builds on our decade-long collaboration in the region and will play a vital role in advancing innovation in support of our mission," he added.

