Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on September 11th, 2020

IMF calls for fresh stimulus: #Mandi for the Indian economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) stated India needs fresh stimulus to tide over the current crisis.

Gerry Rice, Director of Communications Department at IMF said that India should make notable investments on health, food and income support for vulnerable households.

Yes Bank repays Rs 50,000 cr to RBI: #Teji for Yes bank's investors

Private lender Yes Bank has informed that it has fully repaid Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) entire Rs 50,000 crore. The amount was availed under the Special Liquidity Facility.

The special liquidity line was extended to Yes Bank in March. The fund was used to make up for any large deposit withdrawals.

Route Mobile IPO subscribed 4x on 2nd day: # Teji for subscribers

Route Mobile's IPO has been subscribed 4.15 times on the second day of bidding.

Retail investors' reserved portion is subscribed 6.7 times so far. Non-institutional investors have put in 203% and the QIP quota has been subscribed 1.25 times.