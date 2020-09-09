Teji Mandi: RBI approves KV Kamath Committee's new resolution framework - Here's all you to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the KV Kamath Committee's report on the resolution framework. The committee was formed to make recommendations on the required financial parameters and sector-specific benchmarks to be factored in under the resolution framework.

What is the resolution framework and why is it required?

On August 6, 2020, the Reserve Bank of India had issued a circular on 'Resolution Framework for COVID-19 related Stress'. The objective was to mitigate the financial stress faced by borrowers on account of the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under this framework, the RBI has allowed banks to refrain from classifying stressed accounts as Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) for a certain period of time; even in the event of default.

The objective is to support economic recovery and help hard-pressed individuals and companies to tide over the ongoing coronavirus crisis. At the same time, it would prevent fresh NPAs flooding the banking system post the end of the moratorium period.