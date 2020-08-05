Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on August 5th, 2020

#Mandi- India's fuel demand to take 6-9 months to return to normal, says IOC

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Director Finance SK Gupta sadi that India's fuel demand may take six to nine months to rebound to normal levels. He believes continued lockdowns in select states remains the biggest drag for demand revival.

Fuel sales had fallen by a record 45.8% in April, following nationwide lockdown. The restrictions have been progressively eased from May onwards but now several states are imposing lockdown to curb record daily infection rates.