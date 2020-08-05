Teji Mandi - Experts divided on economic policy

Rate Cuts - An important weapon in the RBI’s arsenal

Policy rates simply indicate the rate at which the RBI lends to financial institutions like banks. If these rates are cut, banks can borrow at lower rates. And then these banks can afford to lend on the cheap to businesses and individuals. This will lead to people borrowing more to invest in businesses and taking loans for vehicles, housing etc. Basically more jobs, more money in the system, leading to more economic output.

But rate cuts come with their fair share of problems as well. Too much free money in the system will eventually lead to inflation. Which means the value of your currency goes down or simply put - everything now becomes more expensive for all of us.Then what should the RBI do?

Now, the easy solution here would be that we should go for rate cuts but only to the extent that there is not too much liquidity. But all this is well and good in theory. It does not exactly work this way in real life as it goes through several hiccups along the way. For instance, even after cutting policy rates, banks are not willing to lend to us at lower rates. And that is exactly what has happened over the past few months.