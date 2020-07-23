Teji Mandi: Slowly, steadily but surely, cashless economy is gaining momentum!

Saves Money and Time

Governments, companies, International organizations, and individuals waste time and resources making and receiving inefficient cash payments. Digital payments can be made quickly and efficiently, which decreases costs and saves time.

Transparency and Security

Transparency and security are harder to achieve with cash. Cash payments are unidentified and difficult to trace. Digital payments increase security and tracking, resulting in less risk of corruption and theft.

Production Cost of Coins and Paper Currency is Reduced

Production of coins and paper currency is expensive and the life span of most of the paper currencies is about 6 years. So, by going electronic the cost of production gets reduced.

Economic Growth

Convenient cashless transactions enable people to make more purchases in a shorter time. Many people end up purchasing items spontaneously, thus contributing to economic growth.

Less Cash Means More Data

The Government can use the data coming from the cashless transactions to improve and analyse their policies. Through this data, officials can predict or identify the patterns of activity. This can be then used for rural and urban planning for sectors like energy management, housing, and transportation.

Teji or Mandi?

While we may not see a completely cashless society in the immediate future, the foundation has been laid. The recent data indicates that we are indeed moving in that direction. Thus our take is #Teji given the rapid growth in technology, it is not difficult to imagine devices whereby even the most minute purchases could be debited from the buyer’s bank account.

