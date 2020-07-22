Teji Mandi: Preference for ‘Sarkari Naukri’ returning - is the trend here to stay?

Employee Benefits

Government benefits almost always exceed private sector benefit packages. Employees have better health care plans with lower cost and favorable retirement plans so that the lifestyle and standards are maintained. Even during a recession, Government benefits continue to outshine private sector ones.

Salary and promotion

Though private companies pay more, Government jobs offer various incentives along with salary. Many provide free accommodation, transportation costs, and medical facilities in addition to various allowances offered to employees. Accounting for the benefits that come with a Government job, the difference in salaries is not huge.

Teji or Mandi for government jobs?

Although we have highlighted a lot of benefits for the Government jobs over the private sector, employees are replaceable in both sectors. Even with the recent job trends showing a #Teji for government jobs, the private sector has clearly outpaced the government sector over the years.

Private sector is a clear winner when it comes to fulfilling personal aspirations. We expect the craving for government jobs to be a temporary phase and the private sector will make a strong comeback as the economy continues to open up.

