Teji Mandi: Stock markets show strength; Autos lead the rally

With healthy buying in the last hour, the markets closed near the day's high. Today's session could be called a real good one for the market as the Nifty managed to close comfortably above the important resistance level of 9,000. Participation coming in from broader indices in the last couple of days is a good sign. It is pointing at a lot of portfolio buying as well as the bottom confirmation around 7,500.

However, investors are advised to not rule out yet another fall in the market and to remain cautious at the current level till the current trend doesn't stabilise.

For intraday, Sensex recorded the gains of 4.23% to close at 31,159.62 while Nifty closed comfortably above 9,100 with a gain of 363 points. Among the Nifty stocks, M&M (up 16.85%), Maruti (up 13.38%) and Cipla (up 13.04%) were the major gainers, while HUL (down 3.60%), Tech Mahindra (down 2.44%) and Dr Reddy's (down 1.67%) were the major losers.