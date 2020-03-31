China to give more support for businesses hit by COVID-19: Xi Jinping

HANGZHOU -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said China will roll out more targeted measures to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) hit by the COVID-19 outbreak restart production and further develop.

Xi made the remarks during an inspection to east China's Zhejiang Province which began on Sunday.

Visiting the service center of an industrial park producing high-grade auto parts and molds in Ningbo on Sunday, Xi talked with the managing staff of the park, and representatives of SMEs management and employees returning to Zhejiang.

Various industries and enterprises have been affected during the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, said Xi.

A series of policies have been introduced and will be improved in tandem with the changes of the situation, said Xi, adding more targeted measures will be rolled out to help SMEs restart production and further develop.

"We need to rise to the challenges. With the support of the Party and the government, we must stick together through thick and thin to overcome the difficulties," Xi stressed.