Teji Mandi Newsletter: Taking stock of the financial situation amid the coronavirus outbreak in India

Last Hour Sell-Off Brings The Bulls Back To Square One

The Sensex and Nifty recovered from the day's low to surge to a peak gain of 3.5% during trading hours. However, the last hour sell-off reduced the gains considerably as the market’s expectation of an economic package from the government has not yet been met. Both the headline indices gained 2.50% each; mid-caps also gained 1.09%. The small-cap index, however, closed 0.98% down.

Infosys (up 12.03%), Adani Ports (up 11.53%) and Britannia (up 10.61%) were the major gainers of the day. On the other hand, M&M (down 8.32%), Grasim (down 7.65%), and IndusInd Bank (down 7.16%) were the top losers of the day.

Is the market finally close to a bottom?

Since its peak in mid-January, the Nifty has seen a correction of almost 40%. The average drawdown during the past "major corrections" in Indian equities has been 29%. Major corrections in the past have, on average, bottomed out at a price to book ratio of 2.5x vs 2.0x currently.

Almost 83% of BSE 200 stocks are trading near their 52-week lows, almost matching the global financial crisis (GFC) in October 2008, during which the same number was at 84%. India's market cap to GDP ratio is currently near 50%, hovering near lows of the global financial crisis. Since mid-February 2020, FIIs have sold near US$7.3 bn of Indian equities (0.3% of market cap). Past peak to bottom FII outflow episodes since 2014 have typically ended near these levels (0.3% of market cap).