In the real: What the coronavirus outbreak in India means for Bollywood

For the second quarter has multiple films coming up for release which is bound to trigger rampant confusion on a packed release calendar.

Bollywood’s woes are a long way from over...

Struggling to survive

While the creamy layer — namely the stars and producers — are equipped to wait out the tide, the lower rung comprising the daily wage earners, including spot boys, carpenters, lightmen, stuntmen, painters, are already facing the brunt.

The livelihood of these behind-the-camera personnel who work in production units in various capacities, is down to zilch.

Even as many have reportedly started leaving the city for their home towns, the question, as trade analyst Taran Adarsh asks, looms: Woh kya khayenge?

The silver lining is that several associations have come to their aid. The Producers Guild of India has set up a relief fund to help those most affected by the shutdown.

Siddharth Roy Kapur, President, Producers Guild of India, in a statement, appealed to the entire film fraternity to contribute to the fund, “to ensure that we can do all we can to minimise the disruption in the lives of our valued colleagues and associates in this difficult time.”

Starting March 22, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees will also distribute rations and basic material of daily needs to daily wage earners, for a week.

Even as Komal Nahta has urged A-list actors to step forward and donate generously towards the welfare of the workers, Taran Adarsh feels directors and producers should also do likewise until work is resumed. It’s all about loving your extended family, right?