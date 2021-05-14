Teji Mandi Explains: Will PLI scheme for battery cells pave way for China-style Giga factories in India?

The Union Cabinet has approved a PLI scheme worth Rs 18,100 crore to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. The funds would be utilised towards incentivising the manufacturers. And set up 50 gigawatts/ hour (GWh) manufacturing capacity in India.

Major Policy Announcements

As per the policy document, the ambitious target would need an estimated investment of Rs 35,000 crore. And it is in line with Tesla's estimated Capex plan to set up the battery manufacturing unit in China.

In order to qualify for the scheme, the bidders will need to install an Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery manufacturing capacity between 5 GWh and 20 GWh within five years from the appointed date. They will also have to make a minimum of 60% value addition at the project level in five years. Or 25% value addition at the mother level in the first year.

The incentives under this scheme are capped at Rs 2,000 per kWh. It will be decided on a case-to-case basis. The incentives can be claimed based on committed capacity, scale-up, and domestic value addition.