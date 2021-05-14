March IIP reading, RBI’s fresh warning, and easing procurement norms: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 14, 2021

An Optical Illusion

India's industrial output witnessed a stellar growth of 22.4% in March after contracting in the previous two months. The Index of Industrial Production (IIP) in January had contracted by 3.4%. It had managed to recover gradually in February and contracted by 0.87% during the month.

The huge spike in March figures looks optically impressive. However, there is nothing much to cheer about as it has come on a low base.

Given the lower base effect of last year, IIP data of March 2021 is not comparable to last year. Its comparison with March 2019 data shows a moderate contraction of 0.5%.

IIP data of April 2021 will be crucial to assess the impact of the second COVID-19 wave as compared to the same month last year.