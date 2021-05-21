Teji Mandi Explains: Tale of govt subsidiaries - Give with one hand and take away with the other

The subsidy that the Government of India announced on DAP fertiliser has been received with much fanfare.

It is aimed at nullifying the impact of rising input costs. The key ingredients used in di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) have seen a massive surge in prices over the last year. Ammonia prices, for instance, have jumped 135% YoY to USD 545/mt in May 2021. And phosphoric acid prices have increased 70% to USD998/mt.

Due to this surge in input prices, DAP prices in the global market have increased by 94% to USD 583/mt. With increased cost, prices were set to increase to Rs 2,400/bag as against Rs 1,200/bag till last year.

The government has increased the subsidy on DAP by 140% from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200 per bag to protect Indian farmers from its effect. The increased subsidy will help farmers to continue buying DAP at the old price of Rs 1,200/bag.