Slashed sugar subsidy, burning edible oil prices, and SUUTI stake sale: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 21, 2021

Cutting Sugar Subsidy

The central government has cut the subsidy on sugar exports from Rs 6,000 per tonne to Rs 4,000 per tonne.

The decision is taken in light of the firm global prices due. Higher subsidy was offered to the sector to promote export, helping the mill owners to clear their dues to farmers.

India is set to register its highest ever sugar export during the current crop year. The country has already exported 5.7 mn tn of sugar by May 2021 against the target of the 6.0 mn tn for the year. Hence, India is comfortably placed for the current crop year, which ends in September.

Since export targets are already achieved, the government would ​​want to use funds in other sectors where it is needed the most. Like, in the fertilizer sector, where the cabinet has extended the subsidy benefits.

Another reason could be the elevated sugar prices in the global market which would ensure the sustained margins for Indian sugar mills even without the help of subsidy.