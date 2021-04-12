Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal urges Uddhav Thackeray to launch CM Garib Kalyan Yojana for distribution of pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil at concessional rates or for free

In a bid to not let the people suffer falling under the food security scheme during the lockdown period, Maharashtra Food and Civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal has written to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to launch CM Garib Kalyan Yojana on the lines of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for distribution of pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil free or at concessional rates to those under food security scheme.
In his letter, he wrote that the closure of many businesses had created a problem for the employment of poor citizens. Ordiniary citizens are facing due to lack of employment. In order to provide relief to the common man at such a time, the state government should provide necessary items required in daily life.
Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the beneficiaries of National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) were given 5 kg of free rice per person per month. O
Under the scheme, 25 lakh metric ton of rice was distributed. 7 crore beneficiaries (1.62 crore ration card holders) got benefited.
Similarly, one kg of free Turdal Chanadal per month was given to non ration card holders. Under the central government's self-sufficient financial assistance package
was given to the non ration card holders and also gave 5 kg of free rice per person per month to the needy citizens.
The orange ration card beneficiaries, who were not covered under the National Food and Agriculture Scheme (NFSA) by the state government, were given 3 bags of rice at the rate of 8 Rs per person and 2 kg of rice at the rate of 12 Rs per person. The National Public Security Scheme benefited 71 lakh 55 thousand cardholders (3 crore 8 lakh beneficiaries).
The Central Government's Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana has been closed since November 2020. The poor and needy citizens of the state will be greatly relieved if the ambitious scheme of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana is implemented on the backdrop of COVID-19. Under this scheme, there is an urgent need to provide free or discounted essentials (Chanadal, Turdal, Sugar, Khat and Mouth) to the poor and needy citizens of the state who are eligible for the food security scheme in the state.
However, it is requested that an early decision be taken on the supply of essential commodities under the Mukhya Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (CMGKAY) through the public distribution system on the lines of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for the poor and needy citizen.
