Maharashtra: Chhagan Bhujbal urges Uddhav Thackeray to launch CM Garib Kalyan Yojana for distribution of pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil at concessional rates or for free

In a bid to not let the people suffer falling under the food security scheme during the lockdown period, Maharashtra Food and Civil supply minister Chhagan Bhujbal has written to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to launch CM Garib Kalyan Yojana on the lines of PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for distribution of pulses, sugar, salt, edible oil free or at concessional rates to those under food security scheme.

In his letter, he wrote that the closure of many businesses had created a problem for the employment of poor citizens. Ordiniary citizens are facing due to lack of employment. In order to provide relief to the common man at such a time, the state government should provide necessary items required in daily life.

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, the beneficiaries of National Food Security Scheme (NFSA) were given 5 kg of free rice per person per month. O

Under the scheme, 25 lakh metric ton of rice was distributed. 7 crore beneficiaries (1.62 crore ration card holders) got benefited.

Similarly, one kg of free Turdal Chanadal per month was given to non ration card holders. Under the central government's self-sufficient financial assistance package

was given to the non ration card holders and also gave 5 kg of free rice per person per month to the needy citizens.