Teji Mandi Explains: Taiwan-based Gogoro's entry, a breakthrough event for EV sector

Gogoro's Entry: A Game Changer

Taiwan-based Gogoro has announced it will enter the Indian market in association with HeroMoto. This is a major breakthrough event for the EV industry in India. Gogoro is an Electric two-wheeler (E2W) maker and battery swapping facility provider. It is a major crusader in bringing the E2W revolution in Taiwan and currently holds around 21% market share of overall scooter sales in its home market.

Gogoro has committed to creating a battery swapping infrastructure in India. It will have a multiplier effect on the EV market in the country.

What is Battery Swapping?

The battery swapping model allows the EV manufacturers to sell vehicles without the batteries. Under this model, vehicles are sold without battery packs. Instead, batteries are owned by energy operators. The commuters can swap the used battery with a new one by paying a fixed amount.