Migrant crisis, interest on interest, and selling FPIs: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 22, 2021

Panic on Streets

With strict restrictions and the return of partial lockdowns, a large number of workers are looking to leave the cities. As a result, India is likely to witness a migrant crisis similar to last year.

As per the data from TeamLease Services, few sectors are already seeing a labour shortage. The impact of the migrant crisis could be severe on the construction and manufacturing sectors. It includes real estate, infrastructure, textiles, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, power and energy.

Before the second COVID-19 wave, the situation was improving gradually. And labourers were returning back to their workplaces gradually. However, if the current situation is not handled effectively, it can very well turn into a severe migrant crisis similar to last year.