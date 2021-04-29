Teji Mandi Explains: As China shifts its steel export policy, how will it affect the domestic industry?

Indian Steel Makers in a Sweet Spot

China’s withdrawal from the export market will reduce the supply of steel in the global market. The reduced supply will keep steel prices higher in the international market.

As per the Kotak Institutional report, China's steel production growth rate is set to decline from 6.2% in CY20 to 2.6% in CY21 with this move. It is likely to decline further to 1.5% in CY21.

At the same time, global steel use is set to increase to decadal highs in 2021-22E. It is expected to grow to 81% in 2021 from 77% in 2020. It is set to increase further to 82% in FY22.

Considering these tailwinds, China's export curbs have come at the right time for Indian steel manufacturers. The domestic demand is facing troubles due to a sharp increase in steel prices and the second wave of COVID-19. Yet, export markets are thriving given the economic recovery. And, domestic manufacturers have a vast opportunity to expand in that market.