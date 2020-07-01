Teji Mandi: Digital to spur demand for Infosys

Well-poised to gain from vendor consolidation

Vendor consolidation discussions with clients are at an early stage, but Infosys is confident that it can gain share from (1) large vendors who have not managed WFH transition as seamlessly as Infosys and (2) smaller players that lack the ability to scale up operations quickly and (3) those with weak financial positions. Proven strength in service delivery, strong financial position, and strong client relationships position Infosys well in the vendor consolidation exercise that has begun.

Downward factor

Slower pickup in IT spend

Competition from firms that offer technology-based solutions to business problems

Insourcing of technology services by the technology departments of the company's clients

Weakness in Indian currency against USD, Euro, and GBP

Teji or Mandi?

Infosys is India’s second-largest provider of consulting and IT services to clients across the globe. It is also among the fastest-growing IT services organization in the world and leader in the offshore services space having pioneered the Global Delivery Model.

We believe that the company’s ongoing strategic cost optimization levers around automation, pyramid rationalization, on-site-offshore subcontractors will continue going forward and are confident that the company’s proximity to its clients will enable it to weather this storm.

Therefore our take is Teji as Infosys has its opportunities in digital especially in the areas of cloud computing and artificial intelligence. Apart from this, a debt-free balance sheet and a superior local currency credit rating of A3 from Moody's gives Infosys an enormous advantage during these tough times.

