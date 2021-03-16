Teji Mandi: Consumer durables - Dealers expected to pile up inventory ahead of price hike in April

Commodity prices are in a prolonged uptrend:

The commodity prices are on a boil for a while now. It has brought the margins of the companies under severe pressure as they are finding it difficult to absorb the rising cost of raw materials. Various commodity prices have surged by 30-60% on a yearly basis. On a quarterly basis, current prices have gone up by 5-15%.

For instance, copper/steel/aluminum is up 15%/9/5% in the last two months.

Plastic prices are also seeing a strong upsurge, with prices of Polypropylene up 8% QoQ. This could prompt the companies to undertake price hikes in April 2021 despite taking a price hike in the first week of January 2021.