Teji Mandi: Three things investors should know on March 16, 2021

The WPI spike:

India's Wholesale Price Index has risen for the second consecutive month in February. Wholesale prices touched a 27-month high to 4.17%, a 100% rise from 2.03% in January.

Manufactured products have seen the biggest inflationary pressure as they rose by 5.81%. The rate of wholesale inflation of fuel and power was at 0.58% as against -4.71% in January. It has also impacted the prices of essentials like vegetables, especially onions with 31.28% inflation. Overall food articles saw 1.36% inflation in February.

The wholesale price index is directly reflecting the volatility in the global commodity prices. This is bound to hit the margins of the companies during the ongoing quarter. And, it is going to be a big factor impacting corporate earnings.

Ultimately, it is the consumers who are going to be impacted the most. Many consumer-facing sectors like FMCGs, consumer durables, and automobiles have taken a price hike since January, passing the burden on end-users.