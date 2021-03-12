Teji Mandi Explains: How trends in real estate investment will drive growth momentum for the industry

If the improving housing affordability is any cue, India’s real estate sector is likely to witness better sales and supply in the coming months. Despite the continuous impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the industry.

Also, RBI continuing to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4%, will boost the realty sector. Homebuyers will be able to get home loans for as low as 6.65% on an annual basis.

Rising demand among millennials

Demand for buying homes among Indian millennials has increased compared to pre-covid levels. Mortgage rates hitting a multi-decade low has further accelerated the demand. According to NoBroker.com millennials are looking to move into suburban areas. Moving where things are more affordable and spacious. They are showing interest to buy a 3BHK, the cost which is comparable to 1 or 2 BHK in neighborhoods surrounding IT hubs.

They don’t wish to spend their finances on rented accommodation and hence are leaning towards possessing their own. Hence, home buying investment is likely to see a boom in the near term.